Excess COVID-19 vaccine doses thawed, snapped up Friday morning at Bear River Health Department

LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Thursday night staff mistake at a COVID-19 vaccine distribution center in Logan led to a Friday morning tweet by Gov. Spencer Cox.

“Staff in Logan area mistakenly pulled extra doses of vaccine from the freezer yesterday and need to use it today,” Cox’s 8:23 a.m. tweet says.

“If you have an appointment next week you can move it up or schedule to come in today! No doses will be wasted.”

The tweet also includes a link to the Bear River Health Department, which indicated shortly after 9:30 a.m. that that all available openings had been booked.

Appointments filled up quickly, according to an employee of the Bear River Health Department, who said at 10 a.m. that there had been plenty of appointments open to qualifying people a half hour earlier.

People who currently qualify for the vaccine include healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders, ages 70 and older, and K-12 teachers and school staff, the state’s COVID-19 website says.

Qualifying people who live in the area served by the Bear River Health Department can go to this webpage, then to the blue box for First-Dose clinics, and click on dates for upcoming clinics to schedule an appointment for later in February.

No information was available regarding how many excess doses were mistakenly unfrozen on Thursday night, or what led to that action.