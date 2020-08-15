Excessive heat warnings for Utah in place until Wednesday

UTAH, Aug. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in place for Utah until Wednesday.

“Temperatures will continue to warm to start the week, resulting in areas of dangerously hot conditions,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Saturday afternoon. “Take precautions to make sure you stay safe if out for prolonged periods.”

Strong high pressure will result in dangerously hot temperatures for much of Utah and southwest Wyoming to start the week.

Sunday’s temperatures are plotted on the map pictured, with even hotter temperatures anticipated for Monday and Tuesday.

The tweet offered the following heat safety tips:

Drink plenty of water

Wear lightweight, light colored clothing

Avoid strenuous activities through the hottest part of the day

Never leave pets unattended in hot vehicles

An excessive heat warning is issued when conditions are dangerous to life or property, whereas the advisory indicates less serious, but still significant conditions that require caution, especially for the young and elderly.