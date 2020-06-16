Exploding target leads to wildfire in Utah County, cause of a second blaze unconfirmed

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
The Orchard Fire, shown here at 80 acres, is one of two wildfires that broke out in Utah County just before 5 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020. It had grown to 146 acres and was 50 % contained late Monday night.

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two new wildfires started just before 5 p.m. Monday in Utah County, both near Utah Lake, and one was found to be human caused, officials said.

Air and ground crews were brought in to fight the spreading flames.

The Lincoln Fire has been confirmed as human-caused, according to Utah Fire Info.

“The fire was ignited by target shooters hitting an exploding target over dry vegetation. The witness is cooperating with investigators,” the tweet said.

The Lincoln Fire was reported to be only four acres in size.

The Orchard Fire was first reported at an estimated 20-plus acres. By Monday night, it was mapped at 146 acres and was 50% contained. Its cause is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.

