Explosion, fire cause $3M damage to Spanish Fork dentist’s office

SPANISH FORK, Utah, April 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An explosion and fire basically tore through a dental office in Spanish Fork.

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS was dispatched at approximately 6:40 a.m. Friday to reports of an explosion and active fire at the dental office in the 500 block of North Main Street.

“Upon arrival, the first-in unit observed smoke venting from the eaves and flames coming from an exterior medical gas utility closet and the roofline,” Fire Chief Eddie Hales said in a news release.

“Fire crews quickly initiated an aggressive interior and exterior attack, successfully containing the fire to the attic space.

“While the structural fire was controlled within 45 minutes, the interior of the building sustained significant smoke and water damage.”

Thirty firefighters responded. Estimated damages are approximately $3 million.

“No injuries were reported but due to the extent of the damage, the dental office is currently uninhabitable.”

Spanish Fork Police Fire EMS photo

The preliminary investigation points to the explosion and resulting fire caused by a malfunctioning regulator in the medical gas closet, according to the press release. The failure led to an uncontrolled release of medical gases into the attic, creating an oxygen-rich environment that fueled the fire.

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS was assisted on scene by the Spanish Fork Police Department, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Central Utah 911, and mutual aid partners from Mapleton, Provo, and Payson Fire & Rescue.