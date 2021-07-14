Facebook Data Center in Eagle Mountain now open

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, July 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Facebook’s Eagle Mountain Data Center in Utah is now serving traffic, it was announced Wednesday.

“That means this data center is now part of the highly-advanced infrastructure that helps bring Facebook apps and services to billions of people around the world,” said a news release on Facebook.

A virtual tour of the new data center can be seen above.

“Once fully built, the Eagle Mountain Data Center will represent an investment of more than $1 billion in the state of Utah and support more than 200 jobs,” the news release said. “Construction of the nearly 2.4 million-square-foot campus has resulted in 1,250 construction workers on site daily at peak. And, we have recycled over 85% of the project’s construction waste instead of sending it to landfills.”

Facebook’s global operations are supported by 100% renewable energy, including the Eagle Mountain Data Center. In Utah, Facebook is working with Rocky Mountain Power to bring over 800 MW of new solar energy to the grid. These nine renewable energy projects will support more than 1,400 construction jobs and over $260 million in local investment to Utah, including Iron, Tooele and Carbon counties, the news release said.

“The Eagle Mountain Data Center is designed to use 80% less water than the average data center,” the news release said. “In 2020, we partnered with Trout Unlimited to invest in the Provo River water restoration project in Utah. The project will ensure 416 million gallons of water remain in the river during the hottest months of the year, helping endangered species and sportfish.”

The news release said that since breaking ground in 2018, Facebook has provided approximately $2 million in community support to Eagle Mountain, including nearly $1 million to local schools, small businesses and nonprofit organizations as part of COVID-19 relief efforts.