Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to speak at Utah tech conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will speak at a Salt Lake City technology conference this month, it was announced Thursday.

The Silicon Slopes Tech Summit at the Salt Palace Convention Center at 100 S. West Temple takes place on Jan. 30 and 31, according its website, and Zuckerberg will be the headline speaker.

Zuckerberg, 35, attended Harvard University, where he launched Facebook from his dorm room in February 2004 with his college roommates, according to Wikipedia.

Originally launched to select college campuses, the site expanded rapidly and eventually beyond colleges, reaching one billion users by 2012.

Zuckerberg took the company public in May 2012 with majority shares. His net worth is estimated to be $74 billion as of December 2019, increasing over the past year with Facebook stock as a whole. In 2007, at age 23, he became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. As of 2019, he is the only person under 50 in the Forbes 10 richest people list, and the only one under 40 in the Top 20 Billionaires list.

Since 2010, Time magazine has named Zuckerberg among the 100 wealthiest and most influential people in the world as a part of its Person of the Year award. In December 2016, Zuckerberg was ranked 10th on Forbes list of The World’s Most Powerful People.

The Silicon Slopes Tech Summit Facebook page said the event “is a globally recognized two-day summit organized and hosted by the Silicon Slopes organization and community. With some of the most prominent and leading minds in the tech industry taking the stage, Silicon Slopes Tech Summit is one of the largest and most prominent annual tech events in the world, bringing out more than 20,000 attendees.”

An all-access pass to the summit costs $195. For more information click here.