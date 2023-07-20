Falling tree kills Clearfield woman

CLEARFIELD. Utah, July 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A tree toppled by storm winds killed a Clearfield woman Wednesday night.

Police and emergency personnel were summoned to the scene at 7:18 p.m. where a witness reported a tree had fallen on a person riding a bike on the paved Rio Grand Trail between 200 S and 300 N near 500 W in Clearfield, Clearfield police said in a statement just before 11 p.m. A thunderstorm was moving through the area at the time of the incident with strong winds generated.

Responders found an unconscious female with traumatic injuries beneath a large tree. “Officers were able to lift the tree enough to remove the patient from under the tree.”

Life-saving measures were initiated and the woman was transported by ambulance to Holy Cross Hospital (Davis) in Layton “in extremely critical condition. The victim succumbed to her injuries a short time after arrival at the hospital.”

The death is under investigation but initial information suggests a tragic accident likely caused by high winds blowing a tree down, police said. The trail is closed at 300 N and 200 S pursuant to the investigation and will remain so through the night and into Thursday. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab and the State Medical Examiner’s Office are involved.

“Out of respect for the family and until they have had the time they need to notify other family members,” police said, “the victim is being identified only as a 68-year-old woman from Clearfield, Utah.”