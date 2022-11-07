Family asks for help finding Spanish Fork girl, 14, missing since Saturday

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Family and friends are asking for help finding a 14-year-old Spanish Fork girl who has been missing since early Saturday morning.

Katiana Peterson has been missing since about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a missing person notice posted on Facebook.

Katiana was last seen in Spanish Fork, according to the post. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and braces.

Anyone with information about Katiana’s whereabouts is asked to call the Spanish Fork Police Department at 801-794-3970 and reference case No. 22SF09936.