Family displaced after trailer fire in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, Feb. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A family is displaced after a trailer fire in Layton Tuesday afternoon.

Layton Fire and Hill Air Force Base Fire Departments responded to a reported structure fire at a trailer in the Country Village Estates at 1200 Church St.

“Crews quickly extinguished the fire, which as a result of the damage sustained to the trailer has displaced the family,” said a tweet from Layton Fire Department. “Red Cross Utah is assisting the family this evening.”

The person that called 911 was treated for minor smoke inhalation and released on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.