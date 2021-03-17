Family displaced by possible kitchen fire in Spanish Fork home

SPANISH FORK, Utah, March 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A family of four was displaced by a fire in Spanish Fork Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Clay Hooley, Spanish Fork Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the fire was called in just before 4 p.m. Police and firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene, at about 2800 E. Canyon Road, he said.

“The investigation is ongoing, but we have reason to believe it was an accidental fire that originated though the stove and cooking,” Hooley said.

“It was a tremendous loss. The house may be a total loss,” he said.

No residents or firefighters were hurt, Hooley said. The Red Cross was called to help the family with immediate needs.