Family displaced, dog killed as garage fire spreads to Spanish Fork home

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Jan. 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A family is displaced and a pet dog is dead following a garage fire that spread to the attic of a Spanish Fork home late Thursday night.

Spanish Fork fire crews responded to the home near 900 E. 1240 South just before midnight and found flames and heavy smoke coming out of the garage area.

A resident in the home called 911 after noticing the bedroom lights acting strangely and then found smoke in the garage.

Both residents in the home were able to evacuate safely, though a dog was killed, Spanish Fork spokesman Nick Porter said.

The home is considered a total loss, Porter said. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family, he said.

The Mapleton Fire Department also responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.