Family displaced, dog killed by fire at West Valley City residence

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City family was displaced by a Sunday afternoon fire that did an estimated $300,000 in damage to their residence.

“Upon arrival, we found a split-level, single-family residence pretty heavily involved,” West Valley City Fire Battalion Chief Sean Hoffman told Gephardt Daily.

“There were three cars in the carport and the driveway that were involved, and also the carport was involved. Firefighters were able to make quick extinguishment efforts and were able to get the fire out.”

Hoffman said there were concerns the fire would spread to nearby buildings, but crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

“There were no injuries. The residents were able to get out safely. They had dogs inside and, unfortunately, one of them wasn’t able to make it out and perished in the fire.”

Hoffman said his early estimate on the cost of damages would be $300,000, but the investigation is just beginning.