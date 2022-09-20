Family Dollar recalls Colgate products in Utah, 10 other states

Sept. 20 (UPI) — Family Dollar announced that it is voluntarily recalling six Colgate products that are sold in 11 states because they were stored outside of the recommended temperature requirements.

The products at issue are part of Colgate’s Optic White toothpaste and mouthwash product line. They are sold in Utah, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, and Texas.

Family Dollar said that it has not been made aware of any reports of illnesses related to the recall.