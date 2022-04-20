Family, friends identify teen killed by TRAX train in Sandy

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
L.P. Lawrence. Photo: GoFundMe
SANDY, Utah, April 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Family and friends have identified the teenager killed in a TRAX-pedestrian accident Monday morning.
The victim was 14-year-old L.P. Lawrence, a sophomore at Jordan High School.

Lawrence was fatally injured around 7:30 a.m. Monday at 8720 South, about 150 East.

Utah Transit Authority Police Chief Dallin Taylor told reporters on scene. “There was an individual who was either on his bike or pushing a bike.

“He was heading westbound on at 8720 South. The gate arms were activated and were down, and he went ahead and proceeded through the crossing and was struck by a southbound train.”

Family members have disputed that there was an arm to be lowered on the side where Lawrence was waiting.

A GoFundMe page asa been established to help the family cover funeral expenses and other costs.
“I am trying to help my friends, Kevin and Jessica, through this time of extreme hardship due to the unexpected passing of their youngest son, L.P. (little Patrick),” the statement says. “He was hit and killed by the TRAX train while on his way to school.

“We are all devastated by this tragedy of L.P.’s passing, and I am trying to help the family cover funeral cost’s and missed time from work. We are very grateful for every donation during this difficult time. All donations will be given to, Kevin and Jessica, the parents of L.P.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here