Family, friends identify teen killed by TRAX train in Sandy

The victim was 14-year-old L.P. Lawrence, a sophomore at Jordan High School.

Lawrence was fatally injured around 7:30 a.m. Monday at 8720 South, about 150 East.

Utah Transit Authority Police Chief Dallin Taylor told reporters on scene. “There was an individual who was either on his bike or pushing a bike.

“He was heading westbound on at 8720 South. The gate arms were activated and were down, and he went ahead and proceeded through the crossing and was struck by a southbound train.”

Family members have disputed that there was an arm to be lowered on the side where Lawrence was waiting.