Family, friends remember jogger killed in Provo hit-and-run accident

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Provo continue to seek tips in the death of Isabelle Parr, believed to have been struck and killed by a vehicle as she was jogging Thursday evening.

Parr, 21, was found near 850 W. 800 North about 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

“The vehicle involved fled the scene without stopping or calling for help,” a Provo Police statement says. “At this time, investigators are requesting help in identifying the vehicle,” the release states.

A fundraising account has been established with the stated goal of raising funds for Parr’s funeral. Arrangements have not yet been announced.

“Our hearts are completely broken by the passing of our sweet Izzy Parr,” the GoFundMe page says. “She passed away on December 1st in an auto-pedestrian accident. She was such a light to all those she came into contact with.”

Friends and family members posted comments under the Facebook post of the Provo Police news release.

“We met this young woman when she served in our town in Kansas,” one woman wrote. “She was literally one of the sweetest souls I have ever encountered and this is a massive loss.”

“She has a heartbroken family,” a relative wrote.

“Izzy was so amazing and did not deserve this! Her family deserves to know who did this, and to get a little bit of closure! Our hearts are so crushed by all of this,” another commenter wrote.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Provo Police Detective Smith at 801-852-6385 or [email protected]