Family, friends remember skier who died at Solitude as full of love, adventure

SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Family members and friends are sharing tributes to Devon O’Connell, the skier who lost his life in an accident at Solitude Mountain Resort.

O’Connell, 37, was a Cottonwood Heights resident with a wife and daughter. He had gone skiing with a friend on Monday, then remained behind to take one more run.

A search was begun Monday night when he did not return home. His body was found Tuesday morning in trees near the Sensation ski run.

A friend paid tribute in a fundraising account stating it was raising money for funeral costs and to help O’Connell’s wife and 5-year-old daughter.

His loved ones “tragically lost Devon O’Connell in a ski accident early in the week of December 12,” the GoFundMe page says.

“We are shocked and devastated to lose Devon, a husband, father, brother, son, and friend so full of love and adventure. He is gone from us far, far too soon….

“As the next few weeks and months unfold for Katie and Senna, we ask for your donations to grapple with the material aspects of his death, so his family can focus on their grief. Please help support Devon’s family during this unimaginably devastating time.”

A co-worker shared her response.

“I have worked with Devon since we were contractors with … and until present,” she wrote. “He is so smart, so helpful and just such a nice guy! My heart hurts for his family. My deepest condolences to his wife, daughter, and family. He will be missed!”

Unified Police led the effort in the search, which was also joined by Salt Lake County Search and Rescue, Brighton Ski Patrol and Solitude Ski Patrol.

The search for O’Connell began after his wife called ski patrol at 6:30 p.m. Monday, and it continued until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, when it was stopped due to bad conditions. The search resumed at 7 a.m., and O’Connell was found, deceased, at about 8:15 a.m.

O’Connell, described by his wife as an expert skier, was found near the bottom of a tree. Asked if he may have hit a tree, Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said “we can only assume at this point. The Medical Examiner will do an autopsy to determine exactly what the cause of death was.”

Solitude Mountain Resort issued a statement recounting the chain of events, and adding “We send our deepest condolences to the family.”

Cutler called the incident “a tragic accident.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.