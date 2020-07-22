Family home destroyed in West Haven fire

WEST HAVEN, Utah, July 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a residential fire in West Haven early Wednesday morning.

Units from Weber, Roy and North Davis Fire, along with Weber County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze which was first reported at 4:18 a.m.

“Upon arrival it was verified the family was out of the home however, some animals still remained inside,” according to press statement by the Weber County Fire Department. “Crews went offensive and seven cats are safe but some did perish. Crews then went defensive.”

The fire appears to have started in the back of the home and progressed into the attic and then into the garage, which exploded.

“The home is still smoldering and Weber crews will remain on scene until it is completely out,” the news release said.

Investigators have been on scene talking with the family and have begun their investigation; the cause is not determined at this time.

“This reinforces the importance of having working smoke detectors in the home,” the news release said.