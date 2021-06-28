Family identifies pilot killed in North Logan plane crash

NORTH LOGAN, Utah, June 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Family members have released the name of the pilot who died when his small plane crashed into the roof of a North Logan home on Saturday.

The victim was Don G. Gerszewski, of Logan.

“With profound sadness, we say farewell to our husband, father and grandfather in this mortal life. He was our rock. A kind, loving friend and steady example to all who knew him,” says a statement released by the family.

“As a second-generation pilot with nearly five decades of aviation experience, Don was responsible for safely flying hundreds of thousands of people to their destinations around the world throughout his career. He was competent, cautious, and thorough with everything he pursued in life.

“We recognize that unforeseen conditions and a divine influence that we do not fully comprehend resulted in a tragic accident Saturday. We are comforted by our faith in God and His eternal plan, knowing there is a purpose that transcends time and our limited understanding.

“We also take solace in knowing that he left us doing what he loved, and that he knew how much he is loved by everyone around him. Blue skies and bright horizons until we meet again.”

The rear-engine experimental plane went down at about 8:40 p.m., slamming into the roof of a residence in the area at 2195 Meadowlark Lane.

“Nobody on the ground was injured, and no one was in the house,” Chief Ulysses Black, North Logan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the night of the crash. “We did identify one deceased individual in the plane. NTSB will be sending investigator to the scene in the morning…. The state medical examiner is on scene, and will conduct their investigation, then the individual will be transported for an autopsy.”

The plane was a Progressive Aerodyne SeaRay registered out of state. According to reports, Gerszewski had just recently purchased the craft.

Responding agencies also Park Police Department, Smithfield Police Department, Logan City Police and Fire, and North Logan Fire and Paramedics.