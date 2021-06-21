Family identifies man who drowned trying to reach son on flotation device in Pineview Reservoir

PINEVIEW RESERVOIR, June 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Family members have identified the drowning victim who died Sunday at Pineview Reservoir as Adrian Luna, Sr.

Luna, 37, a resident of Midvale, was reportedly trying to swim to one of his sons, who was using a flotation device.

“The male was unable to reach the child and went under the water,” says a statement issued Sunday by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

“A bystander was able to get out to the child, but they were unable to find the adult who went under the water.”

Deputies were dispatched at 1:27 p.m. to the site, in the Middle Inlet area of the reservoir, and they arrived at 1:31 p.m., WCSO’s statement says.

Weber County Search and Rescue and Marine Patrol began searching for Luna, and search and rescue crews located him at 3:50 p.m.

“The Weber County Sheriff’s Office would like to send our condolences to the family,” WCSO said in the news release.

A GoFundMe account has been established in the name of Luna.