Family releases name of father killed in Sandy road rage shooting

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man fatally shot during a road rage incident Wednesday in Sandy has shared his name.

The victim was Chris Mortensen, 42. He was a married father of four from Pleasant Grove, according to a fundraising account that says it was set up to benefit his family.

“Chris was a doting father to his young kids, a hard worker and sole provider for his family,” the account says, in part. “He walks into a room and you knew he was there. He would give anyone the shirt off his back or come to your aid at the drop of a hat. Not only was he a devoted father and husband, he was a loving son, brother, uncle, friend, neighbor, community member and devout member of the church.”

Suspected shooter

Arrested in the case is suspect Rodrigo A. Monroy Jr., 32. Charges are murder, a first-degree felony, and felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Monroy’s probable cause statement says after a conflict on Interstate 15, Mortensen “suggested” Monroy pull over. Monroy told police he followed the victim off I-15 at 10600 South, and onto Holiday Park Drive. Monroy told police he parked his vehicle behind that of the victim.

“D2 (Mortensen) exited his vehicle and walked up to the driver side window where Monroy was still seated in the driver seat with the window 3/4 the way down,” says the probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Sandy City Police Department.

Mortensen allegedly struck Monroy’s vehicle with his hand and asked what he was doing.

“Monroy then pulled a gun out from under the driver seat and pointed it at (Mortensen), telling him to back away,” the statement says. (Mortensen) attempted to grab the gun and a short struggle ensued through the open window of (Monroy’s car). Monroy was able to maintain control of the gun and pulled it away from (Mortensen).

“Monroy then leaned away from (Mortensen) and fired one shot which struck (the victim) in the chest,” the probable cause statement says.

Mortensen died at the scene.

“Monroy stated, post Miranda Warning, that he ‘brake checked’ (the victim) while on the freeway.”

The suspect told police that when the victim struck his car, that action “scared him, which is why he pulled out the gun. Monroy stated he did not think about just backing up and leaving the area.”

After Monroy pulled out his gun and pointed it at the victim, he told police, “he did not know what was going to happen if (the victim) got his gun. When Monroy was able to pull the gun away from (the victim), that is when he pulled the trigger and shot (the victim). Monroy stated it all happened so fast.”

Monroy was ordered held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.

Family

The fundraising account names Morten’s survivors as “his wife of 20 years: Nicole, daughters: Hallee, Ambrie, and Sutton and his son: Tate.

“They have a long and difficult road ahead of them that no family should have to travel, however, we will come together as an army of family and friends to love and protect them.

“We take comfort in knowing he finally has his baby girl, London, in his arms again. During her tragic loss, his love and faith is what kept his family going. We hope to emulate his strong spirit as we help them navigate this tragedy.”