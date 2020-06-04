Family issues statement after 11-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Kamas

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, June 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a Kamas boy who died Wednesday from a gunshot wound has issued a statement regarding his death.

The incident happened at a residence off State Route 248, officials said.

A news release from Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon said: “We previously reported the age of the young boy who passed away on June 3, as 10 years old. The young boy, identified as Cash Cover of Kamas, is 11 years old.”

Cash passed away after an accidental discharge of a firearm in the family home, the news release said.

“We have learned that Cash, his older brother and their mother were outside of the home prior to the accident,” the news release said. “The two boys had permission to access a BB gun to shoot on the property. At some point, the two boys entered the home and accessed a handgun (not BB gun) from a bedroom. Shortly after, the mother heard screaming coming from inside the home. When she entered the home, she discovered Cash had a gunshot wound.”

When deputies arrived, they began lifesaving efforts.

“One deputy, who is a paramedic, tried his best to save the life of Cash,” the news release said. “Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. This incident was a tragic accident. The family is distraught and heartbroken. The Cover family continues to ask for privacy while they process and grieve this tragic accident. The entire Summit County Sheriff’s Office is heartbroken over the passing of Cash, and we mourn with the Cover family. Hug someone you love a little tighter today.”

The family of the boy released the following statement:

“Our son Cash Cover lost his life in a tragic accident involving a gun. The injury was not self-inflicted. We truly appreciate the outpouring of love and support from our community and friends. We would like to thank all of the amazing people that assisted him including all the emergency responders, Life Flight and Summit County officials that did everything they could to help him.

“At this time, we ask that you respect our privacy. We will announce arrangements to celebrate Cash in the upcoming days. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers!”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.