Family, neighbors create fundraisers for Herriman boy, 5, injured in fall

HERRIMAN, Utah, Oct. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Family and neighbors are raising funds to help with medical bills for 5-year-old Herriman boy who fell 16 feet from a window onto a driveway Tuesday.

JJ Hernandez was waving to his mother from a second-floor window of a home near 4400 W. Monument Peak Drive about 5 p.m. when he fell onto the driveway below, Herriman police and neighbors said.

JJ suffered a brain bleed from the fall that required immediate surgery, neighbor Rae Brooke writes in an online fundraiser created for the boy and his family. Doctors placed the boy in a coma to allow him to heal, she said.

Brooke said she was vacuuming her car when she heard a woman screaming and crying hysterically. She ran to the home, saw the boy lying motionless on the driveway and immediately began CPR, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Those few minutes felt like a year,” Brooke writes. “I can’t remember much of those moments but [I] remember my hands on his little chest and someone was holding my hair out of the blood during the rescue breaths.

“It was so traumatic and wishing that this wasn’t happening to this sweet boy. Finally someone touched my hand, I looked up and the paramedics said he had a pulse.”

JJ was transported by helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery followed by a medically induced coma, Brooke said.

“We are still waiting for the news on if this sweet boy will make it through,” she writes. “Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. I can’t even imagine what that mom and family felt for their little boy in those moments.

“I know that they care so much for their children. I would love to alleviate the burden of the medical bills.”

JJ’s aunt Aura Ospina also has created a GoFundMe page written in Spanish.

Both fundraisers have been verified by GoFundMe.