Family of five reported missing, last seen on Layton security camera

LAYTON, Utah, July 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A family of five has gone missing, believed last seen in Layton.

Missing is Eli sabeth Rebecca Dunlap Tracy, 35 years old and six months pregnant and her four young male children ages 9, 7, 3, and 1 years old, read statements written by concerned family members and shared Wednesday afternoon by both the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the Moab City Police Department.