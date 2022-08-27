Family of injured Utah Little Leaguer says skull surgery ‘went perfect,’ recovery continues

DANVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The 12-year-old Santa Clara boy injured on the eve of his team’s Little League World Series debut underwent successful surgery to repair his skull Friday, family members said.

Easton Oliverson has been recovering at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital since falling from a bunkbed at the Little League World Series dormitory complex Aug. 15.

“We couldn’t be any more thrilled to let everyone know that his surgery went perfect,” family members said in a Facebook post Friday. “The doctors are very happy with the outcome, and we are so grateful.”

Easton was expected to spend Friday night in the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit.

Family members say Easton has been making good progress on his recovery, focusing on both physical and occupational therapy. Prior to the surgery, he had been been walking in the hospital halls and doing word searches, according to the Facebook post.

“Easton has been working so hard the last couple of days,” the post states. “We are continually impressed by his progress, and proud of him for pushing through this challenge to the best of his ability.”

Easton’s Snow Canyon coaches and teammates, including his father and younger brother, returned to Utah on Wednesday, according to the Facebook page. He was able to FaceTime with his coaches and teammates as they celebrated being the first team from Utah to qualify for the Little League World Series in the 75-year history of the international tournament.

“While he wishes he could have been a part of it in person, he knows that if he continues to work hard and listen to his doctors, he will be home before he knows it,” the family post says.

Easton also recently received packages from the Utah Jazz and New York Yankees, the post states. “These significantly brightened his day, and he had a smile from ear to ear.”