Family of Mapleton teen killed in go-kart accident thanks community for support

MAPLETON, Utah, July 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a 13-year-old Mapleton boy who died Thursday when his go-kart collided with a vehicle is thanking friends and community members for their support, and has shared a tribute to son/brother Bridger Robison.

The family’s message appears, in full, below:

Bridger was the light and life of the party with his red hair and blue sparkling eyes. He was quick to make friends; and was blessed to have so many good ones. This fall he would have been attending the Mapleton Junior High as an 8th grader.

He loved playing soccer with his Utah Storm club team, and loved playing on a basketball bantam team for Maple Mountain. He also loved the new dunk hoop on our trampoline; and would play hours with his three brothers whom he loved. Tennis and pickle ball were becoming an easy sport for him; quick to learn and really smart. He also loved to sing and play the piano.

He was looking forward to serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when he turned 18 and was living an incredible life in preparation. His testimony showed in his countenance as he loved to serve others around him.

He loved spending time with family. His sister is currently serving a mission in the New York City mission Spanish speaking for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He would always pray for her to get the gift of tongues. Very giving and serving young man!

The Robison Family would like to thank all those who have been praying and serving in any way. We have felt the love and support from our Mapleton family and friends from all over.