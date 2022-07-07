Family of missing Box Elder County man asks public to end volunteer search efforts in Lucin area

LUCIN, Utah, July 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police, and the family of Dylan Rounds, missing since late May, have asked the general public to end any volunteer searches in the Lucin area.

“We are asking the public to not search the area, as it has the potential to compromise the investigation,” the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said in a public statement released on social media Wednesday night.

“We are working with the Rounds family, and they have asked us to share their following statement:

‘As a family, we are not asking for, or requesting any additional public searches for Dylan Rounds at this time.

‘We request that everyone allow law enforcement to continue their organized investigation without any hindrance or interference, in order to avoid jeopardizing the investigation. We thank everyone for their continued support in finding Dylan Rounds.'”

The law enforcement investigation into the disappearance of Rounds is ongoing, according to Wednesday’s post by the sheriff’s office. “Law enforcement continues to be in the Lucin area. At this time there are no organized searches planned for members of the public to participate in that are supported or authorized by law enforcement.”

Rounds, 19, has not been seen since possibly as far back as May 25, missing from his Lucin farm in remote southwest Box Elder County. Family has reported last hearing from him in a May 28 phone call to a relative.

By mid-June law enforcement announced the search had become a criminal investigation involving agencies in three states and the FBI.

By the end of June, an initial $25,000 reward for information from Rounds’ family had been upped to $100,000, according to the Facebook page “Find Dylan Rounds” which now numbers 19,000 members and has administrative help from the Missing in America Network.

By May 30, worried family members went to the Lucin site, meeting with law enforcement and search groups. At that time Rounds’ boots were found, his mother Candace Cooley told East Idaho News. Officers said the boots had a spot of blood and they were kept in the event of a possible cadaver dog search.

Among the roster of agencies that have been involved in the case are the FBI, the Ogden Police Department, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, police departments in Nevada and Idaho, plus search and rescue units from all three states including Utah Department of Public Safety helicopters and a horseback search unit from Texas.

The Box Elder Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information contact the office at 435-723-5227, 435-734-3894, 435-257-3131, or by private message on the sheriff’s Facebook page, listed as Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department.