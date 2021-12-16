Family of missing Snow College student issues statement ahead of press conference

EPHRAIM, Utah, Dec. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a Snow College student who went missing Monday night has issued a statement ahead of a planned press conference Thursday afternoon.

“Snow College police are searching for Madelyn Allen, age 19, who was last seen leaving her residence in Snow Hall at 155 East College Avenue, Ephraim, at 9:22 p.m. on Dec. 13,” said a statement from the college.

Security footage shows someone who is believed to be Allen leaving the lobby carrying a plastic bag and wearing a white fleece jacket, a dark skirt, and flat shoes.

The statement from Allen’s family reads:

“Our one and only priority is to locate and bring home our Madelyn.

We are following the guidance of authorities, including Snow College Police Department, multiple county law enforcement agencies, and the FBI. We sincerely appreciate their coordinated efforts and expertise.

We will expend every effort to find our Madelyn and we are looking into every possible resource and strategy to reunite with her.

We know that the media and good people everywhere want to help, and we express deep gratitude for Snow College, their public safety team, responsible media members, and the many friends, family and acquaintances who have extended their love and prayers.

We will be holding a live press conference with Snow College today at 4 p.m. in the Noyes Building, which is located on the Snow College campus. Links to the stream will be posted on the Snow College news web page.”

On Wednesday afternoon, officials said Allen’s disappearance is thought to be an isolated incident and others are not believed to be in danger.

“Snow College Public Safety is working with local and state law enforcement as well as the FBI,” the initial statement said. “Police are asking anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious to contact them at 435-283-7170. Anyone with information about Madelyn’s whereabouts is also asked to contact police.”

To view the news conference click here.