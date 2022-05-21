Family of Springville shooting victim Lily Conroy has full list of requests for organ donations, police say

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, May 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of Lily Conroy, the victim of an apparent murder-suicide, has received an “overwhelming response” to their wish to donate Lily’s organs to help save the life of another.

In a news release Friday afternoon, the Springville Department of Public Safety stated that the calls and requests to be considered for an organ transplant have been fulfilled.

“Their request for recipients has been amazing,” the news release says. “The family feels they have a sufficient list to select from and are no longer taking additional calls for consideration. The family has been very gracious to reach out to those in need and are not adding any more names to the list.”

A GoFundMe account has been established by AnnDee Heaton Nadauld, of Springville, to assist Lily’s family with medical and funeral expenses.

Lily Conroy, a 17-year-old Springville resident and Springville High School student, was mortally wounded Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide attempt by 19-year-old Masao Kaanga, Springville police said.

Kaanga allegedly shot Lily and then himself following the couple’s breakup. Kaanga was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lily was transported to the hospital and placed on life support to preserve her organs for donation.

