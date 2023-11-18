Family pays tribute to plane crash victim Evan Backers

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A tribute page and fundraising account has been set up for Evan Backers, one of two men killed in a Utah County plane crash. A third man survived.

Backers, 26 and from South Jordan, was married with one son, and a second child on the way, the GoFundMe page says.

“We are devastated to share the heartbreaking news of the loss of our beloved Evan Backers, a loving husband, father, and provider. Evan tragically lost his life in a plane crash on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in a remote area of Utah County. Evan was just 26 years old and had a bright future and career in aviation ahead of him.

“Evan was known for his passion and commitment to his family. He was a devoted husband and father, leaving behind his loving wife, Alexis, their 16-month-old son, Emmett, and another baby expected in April 2024. His family was the center of his world, and he loved them more than anything else. As the main financial provider for his family, Evan’s passing has left them facing unimaginable grief and financial challenges.”

The page asks for donations to help support the family Backers left behind.

Collin Niemela is one of two men killed Tuesday in a plane crash east of Provo Photo gofundmecomfcollin niemela

Also killed in the crash was Collin Niemela, 23, of Santaquin. A fundraising account and tribute for him was set up Wednesday, but the link has changed. To view the account, click here.

“It is with heavy hearts that we come together to remember our dear friend Collin, who left us far too soon. Collin was a bright light in our lives, a source of laughter, and a true friend,” it says in part.

“As we navigate through this difficult time, we want to ensure that Collin’s family can focus on grieving and healing rather than the financial burdens that come with saying goodbye. … Whether Collin was cheering us up with his infectious laughter or lending a helping hand, his impact on our lives is immeasurable.”

As in all cases, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee donated funds will be used in the manner stated. To check out the accounts for yourself, click the links provided above.

The red pin marks the crash site Image Google Maps

The lone survivor of the crash was a 22-year-old man who was hoisted from the scene and taken to Utah Valley Hospital for treatment. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said he was walking and talking at the scene, but the full extent of his injuries was unknown at that point. His name has not been released, nor have any updates on his condition.