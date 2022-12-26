Family releases photo of Ogden Silver Alert subject, missing since Saturday

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert remains active for a man reported missing Saturday night by Ogden City police.

Family members have now released a photo (above) of the missing man, 61-year-old John Eugene Lodge. He is Caucasian, stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has hazel eyes and silver hair.

The Silver Alert says Lodge walks with a limp due to former injuries. He has dementia and Alzheimer’s, it adds.

Lodge was last seen in the area of 234 24th St., Ogden. Lodge is believed to be wearing a black and blue jacket, black pants, and a maroon comforter.

Anyone who has knowledge of where Lodge might be is asked to call Ogden Dispatch at 801-395-8221.