Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision

ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one.

Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered in a GoFundMe account, which also seeks to raise funds for his funeral.

“We have unexpectedly lost an amazing son, brother, husband and father of six children and a new granddaughter in a tragic motorcycle accident on 9/19,” the GoFundMe account says.

“Anyone who knew Ronnie knew we was amazing, with such positive high spirits all the time! He could bring anyone outta their bad times with just his smile!”

The page says donations will be used for funeral costs.

“Anything helps, even it it’s just a penny,” the account says, adding that Venmo donations can be sent to @Kimberie-Weisner.

The accident

Roy City police were called to the scene, on 1900 West at 4800 South, at about 7:09 a.m. Monday, Officer Stuart Hackworth, RCPD, told Gephardt Daily.

“The vehicle was northbound in the left turn lane, made a left-hand turn in front of the motorcycle,” he said. “The rider of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital where he did pass away.”

Hackworth said the name of the 40-year-old victim had not been released. The driver of the car was checked out by medical crews at the scene, and released.

It is unknown whether the driver will face charges related to the fatal collision, Hackworth said.