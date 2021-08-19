Family says 2 women found dead in Grand County outback were newlywed Moab couple

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Family and friends of two women found dead in the Grand County outback say they were a well-loved newlywed Moab couple.

The two women, who family members identify as Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck, were found dead in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road in Grand County.

A news release from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook says: “On Aug. 18, Grand County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two deceased females located in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road in Grand County.”

“The cause of death is still under investigation,” the news release says.

“The two individuals are being transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.”

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has yet confirmed the women’s identities, and say they will be issuing a press release later.

When some individuals expressed concern on the GCSO Facebook post that there could be an ongoing threat to the public, officials wrote: “At this time, there is not believed to be a threat to the public in this area.”

Family said on social media Schulte and Beck left to go camping Aug. 14, and were last seen at Woody’s Tavern at 221 S. Main St. in Moab.

Before they were found, a family member of Schulte posted on Facebook: “Kylen and Crystal are MISSING!!! THEY MUST BE IN THE SILVER KIA VAN. Because the black van and Harley are at McDs. Please help look for my girls or their KIA. Haven’t been to work. Haven’t called. Not in hospital. Not in Moab jail. Police have an ATL out.”

The family member then posted an update Wednesday morning: “Kylen and Crystal told close friends that there was a weirdo camping near them that was freaking them out!!! And that they should move campsites. Now they have been missing for over four days and nights!”

After the bodies were found, a friend posted on Facebook: “Moab unexpectedly lost two of its bright members this week, newlyweds Kylen and Crystal. As much as the tragedy has greatly shaken our community, their families are now faced with all the sudden funeral expenses as they process their fresh grief. Help take some stress off the family by donating what you can.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the uncle of Schulte as well as a friend to help pay for funeral expenses. The organizer wrote on the page she has reached out to Beck’s family to see what support can be offered “and welcome her to rest with Kylen.”

The page adds: “Kylen and Crystal lived in Moab, Utah. They found their way from the best campsite to the next but always showed up for work with the best ethic and greatest intent. This week their lives were tragically taken from this earth.

“This fund is specifically to raise money for Kylen’s dad, Sean-Paul Schulte, to be able to travel and get Kylen to Billings, Montana for a proper burial with her family. Funds are needed for travel from Montana to Utah to coordinate transporting Kylen to Montana as well as the transportation of Kylen and then travel back to Montana to lay Kylen to rest with her brother. Any additional funds will support hotel costs, food, and loss of wages during this time.

“We do not have details and answers at this time. But what we do know is that we want Kylen to lay to rest with her brother Mackeon Daniel Schulte. My brother, her dad and beneficiary of this fund, will have a lot to cover in the upcoming days as he unfortunately prepares to bury a second child. Mackeon was lost to negligent gun ownership when he was shot and killed by a friend in 2015 at the age of 15.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.