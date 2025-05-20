Family: St. George woman, 92, has died after being hit by car on sidewalk; son still hospitalized

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 20, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Family members are raising funeral and medical funds after a 92-year-old woman and her son were hit and critically injured by a car while walking on a St. George sidewalk last week.

Virginia Fisher died as a result of extensive injuries, says a GoFundMe account that says it was established by relatives. Darin Fisher remains hospitalized with a broken neck, nerve damage to his arms and legs, and damage to his scalp, the fundraising account says.

“Two pedestrians were just recently hit by a car while taking a stroll down the sidewalk. Those two pedestrians were my dad and grandma,” it says.

“My dad broke his neck and had to have his scalp repaired. He also has bad nerve damage now in his arms and legs. My grandma broke both of her legs, eight ribs, and had several other broken bones.

“My dad is still fighting, but sadly, my poor grandma could not withstand the severe injuries she got from this terrible tragedy. She was 92 and could have easily lived to be 100.”

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 13, according to a news release issued that day by the St. George Police Department.

“This collision was caused when a left turn driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic,” the release says.

“One of the vehicles veered off the road and hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk. Those pedestrians have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

The GoFundMe account, posted by Shelby Fisher and Dallas Richardson, says funds raised will be applied to “funeral costs, hospital bills, attorney fees, and to also just try and help my dad get back on his feet whenever he is finally released from the hospital.”

The account is labeled as “Donation Protected,” but, as in all cases, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee that funds will be used as stated. To review the account for yourself and see more photos, visit the GoFundMe site.

“His mother was like his best friend,” the account continues. “They had been through so much of life together, and this is going to be the hardest time he has ever had to endure. Please, if you can help out at all, it would mean so much.”