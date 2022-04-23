Family stuck in snow in east Weber County rescued by S&R crews

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, April 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Search & Rescue and sheriff’s deputies were called out early Saturday after a family got stuck on a road near the Cache County line.

“A family of four tried to make it across Ant Flat road late last night and became stuck in the snow. About 4 a.m., they were able to get a text message out to family asking for help.”

Weber County Search & Rescue located the family and was able to get all four members out safely.

“We are reminding motorists to please check road conditions before going off road, especially during spring conditions,” the WCSAR statement says. “Often times there is a lot more snow down the trail.”