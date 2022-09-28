FanX celebrity adopts pup from Utah rescue organization

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX celebrity Conor Leslie took a little bit of Utah with her after her recent appearance at the convention.

Leslie — known for roles including Donna Troy in “Wonder Girl” and Trudy in “The Man in the High Castle” — adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores from Ruff Patch Rescue during the convention.

“I truly can’t imagine not adopting,” said Leslie, according to a news release issued by Ruff Patch Rescue. “There’s just so many dogs of all ages, and sizes and breeds that need homes. I’d just encourage anyone, if they can, to please adopt, not shop.”

Leslie said she had been looking to adopt another dog for the past month. She adopted her current dog, named Roo, two years ago.

Ruff Patch Rescue, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, set up in the convention’s celebrity green room to allow guests to enjoy time with adoptable puppies and dogs behind the scenes.

“It was great to be invited for a second time this year to provide a puppy lounge for the celebrities,” said Stacie Ward, Ruff Patch Rescue president.

Stephanie Farr, FanX green room hospitality manager, conceived the idea in 2017.

“The FanX Salt Lake Comic Conventions have gained a reputation for having ‘puppy therapy’ for our celebrity guests. We love helping animal rescue groups, and our guests love relaxing with the adoptable dogs and puppies,” Farr said.

In previous years, actors Jason Patric, Renee O’Connor, Michael Rosenbaum and John Barrowman each adopted a puppy from another animal welfare organization featured during the convention.

For more information on Ruff Patch Rescue, visit its website.