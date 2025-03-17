Farmington man admits to defrauding employer of $1.7M

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 17, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County man has pleaded guilty to embezzling approximately $1.7 million from his employer for his own benefit.

Timothy Sean Edgar, 44, of Farmington, was charged by felony information on March 11 for wire fraud and money laundering, says a news release issued Monday by the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

According to court documents and admissions made at the change of plea hearing, beginning in 2021 and continuing until October 2024, Edgar defrauded his employer to obtain money and property by stealing and lying. As part of Edgar’s scheme, he fraudulently opened a sales channel through a popular online marketplace and used his employment credentials to access the vendor portal and redirect Automated Clearing House payments to his personal bank account.

Edgar then made payments back to his employer using his personal credit card. Edgar embezzled approximately $1,778,251 from his employer, the release says.

Edgar is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 7, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. before a U.S. District Court Judge at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

Acting United States Attorney Felice John Viti of the District of Utah made the announcement.

The case is being investigated jointly by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), FBI Salt Lake City Field Office, and the North Salt Lake City Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Mark E. Woolf and Jacob J. Strain of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah are prosecuting the case.