Farmington man arrested for alleged criminal solicitation of undercover officer

FARMINGTON, Utah, Oct. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Farmington man has been arrested for the alleged criminal solicitation of an undercover officer posing as the father of a 9-year-old girl.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Davis County said Lowell David Smith, 43, is facing one count of the first-degree felony as well as:

Enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony

10 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree felony

From May 17, 2020 through Oct. 7, 2020, a special agent with the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force was conducting an online undercover investigation on multiple social media applications where the agent had created a persona as a father offering his fictitious 9-year-old daughter for sex, the statement said.

“A person, later identified as Smith, had contacted the agent regarding his desires to sexually abuse the agent’s ‘9-year-old daughter’ and produced a pornography video of himself,” the statement said. “Smith sent the agent numerous infant and toddler rape videos/images to show that he was legitimate and stated he wanted to sexually abuse the ‘9 year old’ like the people in the videos.”

Smith made arrangements to meet the agent at a location in Farmington, the statement said. Smith reportedly talked about bringing other children to this meeting also. He also allegedly talked about wanting to get other women pregnant so he could raise those children and abuse them.

Smith was arrested by the FBI Wednesday at the prearranged location.

The suspect was recently was discharged from probation for other offenses.

He was transported to Davis County Jail, where he is being held without bail.