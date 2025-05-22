Farmington man facing charges after post calling for violence against SLC Mayor Mendenhall

FARMINGTON, Utah, May 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County man was arrested Tuesday for alleged stalking and harassment after police say he posted threats on the X account of Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Jason Guy Rogers, 44, is being investigated for the alleged crimes of stalking, a class A misdemeanor, and electronic communication harassment, a class B misdemeanor.

Salt Lake City police officials turned the investigation over to Farmington Police after discovering Rogers was a Farmington resident.

The arrest document describes the targeted party as an elected official who had recently proposed changes to the city’s flag.

On May 7 of this year, the Salt Lake City Council adopted four new city flags Mendenhall had endorsed, which were designed to symbolically celebrate the city’s commitment to residents who are Black, LGBTQIS or transgender.

Salt Lake City flags image from the slcgovmayor

On May 9, Rogers allegedly left comments on Mendenhall’s official account, saying “When you see her and her family end them immediately. Utah will rise up.” Another comment made the same days said “When you see a mendenhall. End there (their) life immediately.”

A Farmington Police officer contacted Rogers on Tuesday, and read him his Miranda Rights.

“I then questioned him about the comments made through his account,” the affidavit says. “J.R. told me that he did make comments about being upset over the changing of the flag proposal. However, he denied making any comments that would

indicate he threatened anybody. He told me he believed his account must have been ‘hacked’ when those specific comments were made.”

“However, about an hour after making contact with J.R. on May 20, 2025 I was made aware that another comment was made on the victim’s X account an hour prior. The comment was from (Rogers’ email account) again. This comment read ‘Time for action.’ Then about another hour after the comment, I was made aware that J.R. was currently at the victim’s place of work.”

Security personnel were watching Rogers on surveillance cameras, the account said, adding they had been made aware of the possible threat and told to watch for him.

“Security personnel observed J.R. pull his truck into the parking lot, and then approach the building on foot. J.R. then walks around the building with his phone out. J.R. attempts to walk into the building by some side entrance doors. These doors were locked.

“J.R. then walks to the main entrance and was about to enter the building. Security personnel made eye contact with J.R. from inside, and J.R. then turned around and walked to his truck.”

Rogers was processed and released without bail after he agreed to conditions including he return for court dates.