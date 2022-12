FARMINGTON, Utah, Dec. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Farmington police created a new departmental position when just the right candidate showed up at the station.

“Meet Snoop, our new director of emotional and mental wellness,” says a Farmington PD Facebook post.

“I am confident he will bring a calm and needed balance to our officers and smiles to all our visitors. Stop in to meet him starting Tuesday.”

Snoop was a “generous donation by Jeffery in Tremonton!”