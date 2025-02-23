Farmington PD seeks recordings, leads after residential burglary

FARMINGTON, Utah, Feb. 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Farmington are asking for any surveillance recordings or tips after a residential burglary Saturday night in the area of 1400 North and Ridgewood Road.

Farmington police responded to the area at about 8:46 p.m. on reports of a burglary in progress.

“The suspects fled from the scene shortly after police received the call,” the police statement says.

“Significant containment and search efforts were deployed. During this incident, no one was harmed and no weapons were observed or displayed. Residents in the area are asked to report any suspicious activity to police immediately. This incident is actively under investigation and additional information will be provided as necessary.

“If members of the public have any security footage or any other information that may aid police in the investigation, please contact the Farmington Police Department at 801-298-6000.”

A Sunday morning update confirmed that the suspects were still outstanding.