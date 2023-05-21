Farmington Police: 3 hospitalized after DUI collision

FARMINGTON, Utah, May 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspected DUI driver and two occupants of a second vehicle were hospitalized after a collision early Sunday morning in Farmington.

A statement issued by Farmington Police says dispatch was notified of the collision at 2:13 a.m., and crews responded to 579 N. Lagoon Drive, in front of a state liquor store.

“Witnesses stated the vehicle driving north on Lagoon Drive crossed the centerline and struck the southbound car head on,” the news release says.

“Through the investigation, officers were able to determine the driver of the northbound vehicle was impaired by alcohol, and contributed to the accident.”

That driver was a 41-year-old man with a New Mexico driver license, the statement says.

“He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for serious but not life-threatening (injuries),” the news release says. “A passenger in this same vehicle, a 44-year-old male, was treated on scene and released.”

The driver and a passenger in the southbound vehicle, women ages 61 and 51, respectively, were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries considered serious, but not life threatening. A third occupant, a 56-year-old man, was treated on scene by medical personnel and was released.