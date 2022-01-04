Farmington police seek information after suspected child abduction attempt

FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Farmington Police Department is seeking information on a report of an attempted child abduction on Monday afternoon.

The attempt happened at about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of 1900 West and 1075 North, in the Arrowgate Townhomes subdivision, a statement shared by the City of Farmington says.

“The descriptions of the suspects were limited to two males, one Caucasian and one African American,” the police statement says. “Both were reported as wearing all black clothing and gloves, the Caucasian was reported as wearing a black beanie; the African American was bald with a beard.

“After the reported abduction attempt, it was reported that the two males then ran to a white van (unknown make, model or year) that was parked in some resident parking spaces, and drove away in an unknown direction.”

Investigators are following up with residents attempting to gain any video recording of the incident or of the van, the police statement says.

“So far, cameras have not provided any recordings of the activity. If you have any information or possible video recording, please contact the Farmington City Police Department at 801-451-5453.”