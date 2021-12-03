Farmington Police warn residents of spike in vehicle burglaries, thefts; multiple guns stolen over past few weeks

FARMINGTON, Utah, Dec. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Farmington Police sent a notice to residents Friday to warn of a spike in vehicle burglaries and thefts.

“The Farmington Police Department urgently needs your help in keeping our community safe and secure,” the notice on Facebook said. “Over the past few weeks we have had numerous burglaries and vehicle thefts. This morning alone, we had two vehicles stolen and and three firearms stolen out of vehicles. In ALL of our cases, the vehicles and homes were left unlocked and/or open.”

The notice says patrol officers are doing all they can to locate the thieves.

“These crimes literally take seconds to commit,” the notice said. “Our reputation as a community gets spread amongst these thieves, and right now with the amount of valuable property, firearms and vehicles stolen, coupled with the quick in-and-out access points to I-15, Legacy, and Highway 89, we have become an irresistible target, it would seem.”

Farmington’s three detectives are also working hard to resolve these cases, the notice said.

“We need our community to help by locking vehicles, keeping garage doors closed day and night, safely securing firearms, and not leaving valuables in plain view,” the notice said.