Fast-growing wildfire impacts traffic on northbound I-15 near Utah/Juab County border

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, July 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire is causing problems for northbound drivers on I-15 south of Santaquin.

The Precision Fire, first discovered Saturday about 5:25 p.m., is spreading rapidly along the highway near mile marker 241, “at the county line between Juab & Utah Co.,” tweeted Utah Fire Info.

“Road closures are impacting the right lane of NB I-15. Several resources are on scene. Cause is under investigation,” the UFI tweet said.

The fire was reported to be a tenth of an acre when first reported. By 7:30 p.m. the blaze had ballooned to 35 acres.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted early Saturday night that the right lane of NB-15 is closed, and motorists should expect delays.

Fire affecting roadway

NB I-15 at MP 241 (2 mi S of Santaquin) Juab Co.

Right Lane Closed

Expect Delay

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 17, 2022

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.