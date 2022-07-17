Fast-growing wildfire impacts traffic on northbound I-15 near Utah/Juab County border

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
The fast-moving Precision Fire burns along NB I-15 in Juab County, two miles south of Santaquin, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo: Utah Fire Info/Facebook

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, July 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire is causing problems for northbound drivers on I-15 south of Santaquin.

The Precision Fire, first discovered Saturday about 5:25 p.m., is spreading rapidly along the highway near mile marker 241, “at the county line between Juab & Utah Co.,” tweeted Utah Fire Info. 

“Road closures are impacting the right lane of NB I-15. Several resources are on scene. Cause is under investigation,” the UFI tweet said.

The fire was reported to be a tenth of an acre when first reported. By 7:30 p.m. the blaze had ballooned to 35 acres.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted early Saturday night that the right lane of NB-15 is closed, and motorists should expect delays.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here