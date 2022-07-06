Fast-moving grass fire threatens east Ogden neighborhood

OGDEN, Utah, July 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City firefighters were dispatched to a grass fire early Wednesday morning, and responded to the scene, near 20th Street and Harrison Boulevard.

“Fire units arrived on the scene to a 1-acre grass fire traveling quickly up the hillside,” says a statement issued by the OCFD.

“Units were able to use progressive hose packs to get a wet line around the fire. It was contained within 20 minute of fire crews’ arrival.”

Firefighters from Ogden Fire and South Ogden Fire responded to the fast-moving fire with 13 firefighters, one ladder truck, two engines, five brush trucks and a battalion chief.

“The fire is under investigation, traffic was shut down for approximately two hours, but is now reopened,” the statement says.