FataI wrong-way crash closes I-15 northbound in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash on northbound I-15 in North Salt Lake.

According to the UHP, the crash involves a wrong-way vehicle that hit two motorcyclists at milepost 315 near Center Street about 7:30 p.m.

All northbound lanes of traffic are closed on I-15 starting at exit 312 to Beck Street.

The UHP is telling motorists to avoid the area and to use an alternate route.

The Utah Department of Transportation advises using Legacy Parkway.

The estimated clearance time for the collision is about midnight.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.