Fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Layton claims life of 45-year-old

LAYTON, Utah, Feb. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A pedestrian died after walking into traffic Wednesday night on Antelope Drive.

The deceased was wearing dark clothing when he walked southbound across the busy Layton street in the fatality dispatched just after 7 p.m., Layton Police Sgt. Paul Gardiner said.

“When he was hit he flew up and into the windshield of the vehicle, broke it out, then fell off to the side of the truck,” Gardiner said. “He landed in the median.”

The identity of the 45-year-old man has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The eastbound driver stopped immediately and is cooperating in the investigation, the sergeant said, and was believed traveling roughly 25 mph at the time of impact.

Visibility is a factor, Gardiner said, as the deceased was walking outside any crosswalk in an area without semaphores and in between street lights. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

There were several witnesses, Gardiner said, and so far speeds and any impairment have been ruled out as factors. A departmental crime scene investigation unit and a Utah State Medical Examiner’s investigator were summoned.