Fatal auto-pedestrian crash closes State Street

By
Tim Gurrister
-
Photo: South Salt Lake Police Department
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian was fatally stuck by a vehicle Thursday night, closing State Street in South Salt Lake.
 
“Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Accident at 3900 South State Street,” the South Salt Lake Police Department announced in a brief press release on social media just after 9:30 p.m.
 
“Please avoid the area and utilize alternate routes. Expect delays as roadways will be closed and rerouted.
 
“The crash analysis reconstruction team is on scene investigating.”
 
 

