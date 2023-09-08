Fatal auto-pedestrian crash closes State Street

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian was fatally stuck by a vehicle Thursday night, closing State Street in South Salt Lake.

“Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Accident at 3900 South State Street,” the South Salt Lake Police Department announced in a brief press release on social media just after 9:30 p.m.

“Please avoid the area and utilize alternate routes. Expect delays as roadways will be closed and rerouted.