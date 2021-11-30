Fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Summit County leads to large drug bust

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Summit County led to a large drug bust Saturday.

“At approximately 9:11 a.m., a black BMW was traveling northbound on SR-224 at the intersection of Ute Boulevard,” said a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol. “The BMW struck a Honda Crosstour in the intersection. Troopers are investigating whether the BMW ran the light at the intersection. The BMW then proceeded up onto the raised divider where it struck a male pedestrian that was panhandling.”

After hitting the pedestrian, the BMW continued into oncoming southbound traffic and struck a white Hyundai Tucson.

The pedestrian was transported in critical condition, but later died as a result of his injuries.

“The driver of the Hyundai fled the scene,” the statement said. “It was discovered that the white Hyundai was transporting a large amount of raw marijuana. The State Bureau of Investigation responded to assist. Approximately 208 pounds of raw marijuana were seized.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“After further investigation and coordination, the driver of the Hyundai was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail for the drug charges,” the statement said.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.