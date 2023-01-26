Fatal crash closes West Valley City’s Mountain View Corridor northbound

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatality has closed West Valley City’s Mountain View Corridor northbound, police said Wednesday evening.

“Investigators are on scene of a fatal crash NB on Mt. View Corridor,” the department tweeted just before 5:30 p.m. The northbound lanes will be closed “for the next few hours.”

A box truck was stopped a light, the statement reads on the crash near State Road 201, when a passenger vehicle hit the truck from behind.

“Driver of the passenger vehicle is deceased.”

No word yet on the victim’s identity.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.